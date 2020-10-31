US forces free American hostage Philip Walton in Nigeria

The Pentagon said today it has rescued American citizen Philip Walton from captivity in Nigeria.

US President in a tweet had earlier said US Special Forces had managed a "big win" today.

Big win for our very elite U.S. Special Forces today. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2020 ×

Philip Walton was abducted on the outskirts of Massalata in the Nigerian border.

"Walton is safe and in the care of the US State Department," the Pentagon said, adding, "US forces did not suffer any casualties in the rescue operation."

Hailing the rescue effort, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: "The United States is committed to the safe return of all US citizens taken captive, we delivered on that commitment late last night in Nigeria, where some of our bravest and most skilled warriors rescued a US citizen."

Reports said the Special forces including Navy SEALs rescued Philip Walton,27, from captivity after he was kidnapped by armed men who abducted him from his home.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that the Trump administration had in the last four years rescued 55 hostages.