Big win for our very elite US Special Forces today: Trump

US President Donald Trump in a tweet said the US Special Forces had managed a "big win" today, while adding that "details will follow".

The President's tweet comes just days ahead of the US presidential poll on November 3.

The US president did not specify where the operation took place.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said the US forces have rescued an American hostage in Nigeria.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States is committed to the safe return of all US citizens taken captive.

"We delivered on that commitment late last night in Nigeria, where some of our bravest and most skilled warriors rescued a US citizen," he added.