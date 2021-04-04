Morning news brief: Jordan's security sweep, Facebook data leak, and more

After the Baltimore plant destroyed 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, the US has decided to halt the production of AstraZeneca there. Meanwhile, people continued partying despite repeated warnings from the authorities, defying coronavirus restrictions.

US stops AstraZeneca vaccine production at Baltimore plant

The US government has stopped a Baltimore manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from making the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc.

Jordan in security sweep, king's half-brother put under house arrest

Videos posted online showed a heavy police deployment in the Dabouq area near the royal palaces, while the former crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein said he was confined to his home.

Data of more than 500 million Facebook accounts posted online: Reports

Sensitive information such as email address, name, phone number, anniversaries and birthdays, relationship status and more has now been posted on an online hackers forum.

Barcelona: People continued to party despite warnings from Police

'Virus Killing' robot being tested on Swiss airplanes