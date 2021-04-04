Jordan in security sweep, king's half-brother put under house arrest

Several suspects have been arrested in a security sweep in Jordan, as the army cautioned a half-brother of King Abdullah II against damaging the country's security.

Official news agency Petra named former close aides to the royal family Bassem Awadallah, chief of the royal court in 2007-2008, and Sherif Hassan bin Zaid among an unspecified number of suspects arrested on late Saturday night. Sherif is a title given to those close to the royal family in Jordan.

Videos posted online showed a heavy police deployment in the Dabouq area near the royal palaces, while the former crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein said he was confined to his home.

In a video the BBC said it obtained from his lawyer, Prince Hamzah said a number of his friends had been arrested, his security removed and his internet and phone lines cut.

He denied being part of "any conspiracy or nefarious organisation", but said the Hashemite kingdom had "become stymied in corruption, in nepotism, and in misrule" where no-one was allowed to criticise the authorities.

In a statement published by the state news agency, the military said the warning to Prince Hamzah was part of a broader, ongoing security investigation in which a former minister, a junior member of the royal family and unnamed others were detained.

Prince Hamzah said in a video recording he was under house arrest and had been told to stay at home and not contact anyone.

Joint Chiefs of Staff head, Major General Yousef Huneiti said the prince had been "asked to stop some activities that could be used to shake the stability and security of Jordan".

The Washington Post has, meanwhile, alleged the former crown prince was "placed under restriction" as part of a probe into an alleged plot to unseat the king.

The alleged plot "included at least one other Jordanian royal as well as tribal leaders and members of the country's security establishment," the US daily added.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was "closely following" the events in its close regional ally.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia reacted swiftly to developments in Amman.

"The kingdom stresses its full support for the Hashemite kingdom of Jordan ... and for the decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein to safeguard security and stability," it said.

HISTORY

Hamzah is the eldest son of late King Hussein and his American wife Queen Noor. He has good relations officially with Abdullah, his half-brother, and is a popular figure close to tribal leaders.

Abdullah had appointed Hamzah crown prince in 1999 in line with Hussein's dying wish, but in 2004 stripped him of the title and gave it to his own eldest son Hussein.

Prince Hamzah is not seen as a major threat to Jordan`s monarchy and has been marginalised for years, but the move against him represents the first such incident involving a close member of the royal family since King Abdullah came to the throne.

The authorities have become increasingly concerned with his efforts to build ties with disgruntled figures within powerful tribes.

The army denied Saturday that Prince Hamzah, who holds no official position, had been detained.

Saturday's security sweep comes as Jordan prepares to mark 100 years since the new kingdom then named Transjordan was established alongside Palestine under British mandate.

It declared independence in 1946, and despite having little oil wealth, severely lacking water and repeatedly being rocked by wars on its borders, the kingdom has managed to survive the regional upheavals.

(with inputs from agencies)