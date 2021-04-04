US stops AstraZeneca vaccine production at Baltimore plant

The US government has stopped a Baltimore manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from making the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc.

According to a report in the New York Times, AstraZeneca on Saturday said in a statement it will work with President Joe Biden's administration to find an alternative site.

J&J said in a statement that it was "assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine at the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Bayview facility."

The move by the US Department of Health and Human Services' will now render the Emergent BioSolutions facility solely devoted to making the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, and is meant to avoid future mix-ups, according to the newspaper report, which cites two senior federal health official

The US government's top infectious disease doctor, Antony Fauci, had earlier said the country may not need AstraZeneca's vaccine, even if it wins approval.

AstraZeneca has been under scanner for months now for the alleged blood clotting side effects the vaccine has had on its takers.

Some countries are restricting use of the AstraZeneca vaccine while others have resumed inoculations, as investigations into reports of rare, and sometimes severe, blood clots continue.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), probing links between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots, have repeatedly said they found no specific risk factors, including age. They are, however, investigating further.

