Morning news brief: Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty, Japan earthquake toll rises, and more

In Ukraine, the threat of Russian missiles have lead to air alerts being raised.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a severe earthquake that struck central Japan on January 1 (New Year's Day) has risen to at least 20 people. As the scale of destruction caused by the earthquake continues to emerge the toll may increase further.

In other news, Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai has pleaded not guilty in the national security law trial that may see him jailed for life.

Air alerts were raised by Ukraine's military on Tuesday (Jan 2) as they warned about a threat of Russian missile strikes.

At least 20 people were killed in a severe earthquake that struck central Japan on January 1 (New Year's Day), said the authorities on Tuesday (January 2). The earthquake triggered tsunami waves over a metre high and sparked a major fire which wreaked destruction overnight and damaged homes.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai, on Tuesday (Jan 2nd) pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in a high-profile national security trial.

As restrictions on visa routes came into force on Monday (Jan 1st), the United Kingdom has banned the "unreasonable practice" of overseas students bringing their families to the nation. The decision is set to affect hundreds of thousands of Indian nationals who represent the largest international student group in the UK.