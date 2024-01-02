Hundreds of thousands of Indian nationals to be affected as UK bans dependents of foreign students

As restrictions on visa routes came into force on Monday (Jan 1st), the United Kingdom has banned the "unreasonable practice" of overseas students bringing their families to the nation. The decision is set to affect hundreds of thousands of Indian nationals who represent the largest international student group in the UK.

A cut in migration

On Monday, announcing the move, British Home Secretary James Cleverly said that the ban would cut migration by tens of thousands.

"This government is delivering on its commitment to the British public to cut migration. We have set out a tough plan to rapidly bring numbers down, control our borders and prevent people from manipulating our immigration system, which will come into force throughout this year," he said.

"Today, a major part of that plan comes into effect, ending the unreasonable practice of overseas students bringing their family members to the UK. This will see migration falling rapidly by the tens of thousands and contribute to our overall strategy to prevent 300,000 people from coming to the UK."

In a post on X, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that "From today, the majority of foreign university students cannot bring family members to the UK."

"In 2024, we're already delivering for the British people," said the leader who next year will face general elections that may end or extend his stay at 10 Downing Street.



Another post by the UK Home Office stated, "We are fully committed to seeing a decisive cut in migration."

The ban

It was introduced in September 2022 by Britain's former home secretary, Suella Braverman.

At the time, in an interview, Braverman said that dependents were "piggybacking" on student visas and "not contributing to growing our economy".

The restriction affects all foreign students, except those enrolling in postgraduate research courses and the ones with government-funded scholarships.

Citing a British High Commission spokesperson, a Times of India report from November 2023 states that Indian nationals "represent the largest international student group in the UK, receiving the largest share of our study visas and 42 per cent of all Graduate Route grants."

As per an SCMP report, revised Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures released last month show that in December 2022, in the UK, net migration ran at a record figure of 745,000. This number stood at a provisional 672,000 in the year to June 2023.

Experts criticise the ban

Experts have previously expressed their concern about the tough restrictions.

Naomi Goldshtein, director and solicitor at Fragomen immigration lawyers, as quoted by Inside Higher Ed, said that the full scope of the decision is not known, but that placing such "harsh restrictions" on international students could end in long-term disruption for short-term gain.

"When compared to the ability of students, for example in the US and Canada, to have their spouse and dependent children join them for the duration of their studies, it underscores the fact that many students with families may look to complete their education elsewhere," said Goldshtein.