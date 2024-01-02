South Korea opposition party chief stabbed in neck by unknown assailant
Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, was attacked on Tuesday (Jan 2nd) during a visit to the southeastern port city of Busan, the Yonhap News Agency reported.
As per reports, Lee was stabbed on the left side of his neck with a weapon. The assailant, a man, is yet to be identified. However, as per the report, he was subdued and arrested at the scene.
The attack, as per Yonhap, happened at 10:27 am (local time) as the opposition party chief touring the site of a proposed airport in Busan's Gadeok Island was engaging in a question-and-answer session with reporters.
Photographs of the incident show the opposition leader lying on the ground with his eyes closed, as people around him press a handkerchief against the bleeding wound at the side of his neck. The leader who remained conscious after the stabbing has been transported to a hospital.
