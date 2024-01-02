LIVE TV
South Korea opposition party chief stabbed in neck by unknown assailant

Busan, South KoreaEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Jan 02, 2024, 07:49 AM IST
main img

Photographs of the incident show the opposition leader lying on the ground with his eyes closed, as people around him press a handkerchief against the wound at the side of his neck. (Image credit: Yonhap News Agency) Photograph:(Agencies)

Lee was stabbed on the left side of his neck with a weapon. The assailant, a man, is yet to be identified. However, as per the report, he was subdued and arrested at the scene

Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, was attacked on Tuesday (Jan 2nd) during a visit to the southeastern port city of Busan, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

As per reports, Lee was stabbed on the left side of his neck with a weapon. The assailant, a man, is yet to be identified. However, as per the report, he was subdued and arrested at the scene. 

The attack, as per Yonhap, happened at 10:27 am (local time) as the opposition party chief touring the site of a proposed airport in Busan's Gadeok Island was engaging in a question-and-answer session with reporters.

Photographs of the incident show the opposition leader lying on the ground with his eyes closed, as people around him press a handkerchief against the bleeding wound at the side of his neck. The leader who remained conscious after the stabbing has been transported to a hospital.

(More to follow)

Moohita Kaur Garg

