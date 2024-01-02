Ukraine raises air alerts over threat of Russian missile strikes
Story highlights
"Missile danger in areas where the air alert is on! The threat of launching cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft. A total of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air," said the Air Force, on Telegram
"Missile danger in areas where the air alert is on! The threat of launching cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft. A total of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air," said the Air Force, on Telegram
Air alerts were raised by Ukraine's military on Tuesday (Jan 2) as they warned about a threat of Russian missile strikes.
"Missile danger in areas where the air alert is on! The threat of launching cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft. A total of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air," said the Air Force, on Telegram.
More details to follow soon.
Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.
trending now
(With inputs from agencies)