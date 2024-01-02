LIVE TV
Ukraine raises air alerts over threat of Russian missile strikes

Kyiv, Ukraine Jan 02, 2024
Firefighters work at the site of a museum dedicated to Roman Shukhevych which was destroyed by a Russian drone strike. Photograph:(Reuters)

Air alerts were raised by Ukraine's military on Tuesday (Jan 2) as they warned about a threat of Russian missile strikes.

"Missile danger in areas where the air alert is on! The threat of launching cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft. A total of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air," said the Air Force, on Telegram.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

