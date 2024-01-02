LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty to charges of conspiracy in national security trial

Hong KongEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Jan 02, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
main img

Jimmy Lai, the founder of the now-shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, faces two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces — including calling for sanctions against Hong Kong and Chinese officials. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Under a China-imposed national security law, 76-year-old Lai faces multiple charges of conspiracy. If found guilty, the city's leading critic of the Chinese Communist Party could be jailed for life

Hong Kong's pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai, on Tuesday (Jan 2nd) pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in a high-profile national security trial. 

Under a China-imposed national security law, 76-year-old Lai faces multiple charges of conspiracy. If found guilty, the city's leading critic of the Chinese Communist Party could be jailed for life.

Charges against Lai

trending now

The tycoon, who is the founder of the now-shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, faces two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces — including calling for sanctions against Hong Kong and Chinese officials.

He has also been charged with conspiracy to publish seditious publications under a colonial-era sedition law.

Under the security law, Lai's Hong Kong assets, including Apple Daily's company assets amounting to HK$18 million (US$2.3 million) stand frozen by authorities. 

Calls for Lai's release

Jimmy Lai's trial is seen as a fresh diplomatic flash point and a key test for Hong Kong's judicial independence and freedoms under China's sweeping national security law. 

Western democracies, the United States, and Britain as per Reuters have called for Lai's immediate release. They allege that the trial is politically motivated.

Hong Kong authorities However, dispute claims that Lai won't enjoy a fair trial. They say that all are equal before the law and that after mass protests in 2019 the national security law has brought stability to Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's National Security Law

China imposed the controversial National Security Law in June 2020. Critics who fear that the law would be used by China to end Hong Kong's limited autonomy have termed it 'The end of Hong Kong'. 

Hong Kong was a British colony and its was handed over to China under assurances of 'One country, two systems' in 1997. Since then, Hong Kongers have enjoyed greater degree of freedoms than the mainland Chinese.

However, the National Security Law, which was passed after strong pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong threatens to end the autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Moohita Kaur Garg

“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it.” – Albus Dumbledore (J. K. Rowling)

An avid Harry Potter fan, Moohita wholeheartedly believes that words do, in fact, hold inexhaustible magic, which is why she chose journalism. She enjoys writing about science, technology, politics and trending news topics and tweets at @MoohitaKaurGarg.

RELATED

Meet Denmark's future queen, Australian-born Mary Donaldson

Morning news brief: Jimmy Lai pleads not guilty, Japan earthquake toll rises, and more

Ukraine raises air alerts over threat of Russian missile strikes