Morning news brief: Japan earthquake death toll rises, Hamas vows revenge over Al-Arouri killing, and more

Jan 03, 2024
Morning news brief

Good morning! Start your day with WIONs morning brief

The death toll due to the powerful earthquake that shook Japan on New Year's Day has left 62 dead and hundreds injured as authorities continue the search operation. In other news, Hamas has vowed revenge after its top official was killed in an Israeli drone strike on Tuesday (jan 2).  

Click on headlines to read more: 

In the wake of a powerful earthquake that rocked Japan's Ishikawa prefecture on January 1, rescuers are tirelessly searching for survivors even as the death toll reaches 62.

After the attack killing one of its biggest leaders Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in a televised address said the Palestinian terror group "will never be defeated". 

Passengers, who were inside the Japan Airlines flight that burst into flames after a collision with a Coast Guard aircraft in Tokyo, have been recalling their horrific experience. The incident took place on the runway at the city's Haneda airport on Tuesday (Jan 2).

Indian truckers' strike came to a halt late Tuesday (Jan 2) evening after Indian Home Minister Amit Shah put a hold on the new hit-and-run law that triggered the trucker protests across country, media reports said quoting President of All India Motor Transport Congress Amrit Lal Madan. 

