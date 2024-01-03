Japan earthquake casualties increase to 62; aftershocks and bad weather aggravate situation

In the wake of a powerful earthquake that rocked Japan's Ishikawa prefecture on January 1, rescuers are tirelessly searching for survivors even as the death toll reached 62.

On Wednesday, the regional government announced that 62 people have been confirmed dead. Additionally, more than 300 people have been injured, 20 of them seriously.

Also read | Powerful earthquake in Japan may have shifted land by 1.3 metres

Authorities have warned of landslides and heavy rain in the aftermath of the earthquake. Monday's 7.5-magnitude quake has already caused tsunamis over a metre high, leading to widespread destruction, major fires, and damaged roads. The Noto Peninsula, particularly towns like Wajima and Suzu, suffered significant losses, with buildings getting ravaged by fire and houses flattened.

Rescue efforts continue

As per AFP, the rescue efforts continue, however, challenges like aftershocks and adverse weather conditions make the situation difficult. The toll is expected to increase as rescuers continue to comb through rubble amid poor weather.

The operation is being undertaken as extra urgent due to the Japan Meteorological Agency's (JMA) heavy rain warning in the area.

"Be on the lookout for landslides until the evening of Wednesday," it said.

Over 31,800 individuals are in shelters, and there's a heightened risk of landslides due to heavy rain, said the government.

Stressing the urgency of rescue operations, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said: "More than 40 hours have passed since the disaster. We have received a lot of information about people in need of rescue and there are people waiting for help."

"Rescue efforts are being made by the local authorities, police, firefighters, and other operational units, while the number of personnel and rescue dogs is enhanced.

"However, we ask you to remain fully mindful that we are in a race against time and to continue to do your utmost to save lives, putting people's lives first," said Kishida after an emergency task force meeting.

As per the US Geological Survey, the quake had a magnitude of 7.5, while the JMA measured it at 7.6.