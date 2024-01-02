Explained | How does Japan maintain its stoic resilience amid major earthquakes?

Japan, a nation well-acquainted with the earth's seismic temperament, found itself grappling with the aftermath of a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake on New Year's Day. The death toll now stands at 55, despite the strong tremors. Taking a global perspective, recent seismic events serve as a stark reminder of the destructive potential of earthquakes. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake in southeast Turkey last year claimed over 50,000 lives, while the 2015 Nepal earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.8, resulted in approximately 9,000 casualties. In October of the same year, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, claiming the lives of more than 2,000 people.

But how did Japan manage to keep its quake death toll so low? The explanation can be found in the extensive earthquake resistance measures developed over the years, now ingrained as second nature for the nation's residents.

Japan's earthquake-prone reality

Japan's geographical location places it squarely within the seismic 'Pacific Ring of Fire', subjecting the country to approximately 20 per cent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude six or greater every year.

A staggering 2,000 quakes, perceptible to its population, remind Japan of its seismic vulnerability annually, though not all result in casualties.

What is Japan's approach to minimise impact?

Japan's journey to becoming a global benchmark in earthquake preparedness is marked by a combination of geological understanding, meticulous planning, and continuous adaptation.

Japan sits at a crossroads where three major tectonic plates, including the Pacific Plate and the Philippine Sea Plate, interact. This geological reality places the nation at the epicenter of dynamic forces arising from the constant shifts in these colossal plates.

Building codes and retrofitting

Central to Japan's resilience is the enforcement of stringent building codes. Every home is designed and constructed to endure seismic activity, with an emphasis on two primary resilience levels.

The first level focuses on smaller earthquakes, aiming for undamaged structures, while the second level gears toward withstanding rare, extreme earthquakes. This adaptive approach acknowledges that, beyond a certain magnitude, damage may occur, but the paramount goal is to prevent human casualties.

Early warning system

Japan boasts a sophisticated early warning system, a critical component of its earthquake preparedness.

This system provides vital seconds to minutes of advance notice before strong shaking, empowering citizens and authorities to take immediate actions.

Each mobile phone in Japan is equipped with an emergency alert system for earthquakes and tsunamis.

Activated approximately five to ten seconds before the anticipated disasters, the purpose is to provide users with a brief window to take immediate protective actions if needed.

The system vocalises "Jishin desu! Jishin desu!" (translated as "There is an earthquake") until the earthquake subsides.

Education and drills

From childhood, Japanese citizens undergo comprehensive education on emergency procedures through regular drills.

This ingrained awareness ensures a population that is not only informed but ready to respond efficiently during seismic events.

Even Japan's trains, vital for daily commuting, are equipped with seismic sensors triggering a nationwide halt during earthquakes, ensuring passenger safety.

Earthquake survival kits and measures

The preparations made by households for earthquakes differ, but a common practice is having earthquake survival kits.

These kits typically include first aid supplies, bottled water, food provisions, gloves, face masks, insulation sheets, essential tools like flashlights, and radios for receiving regular updates.

All the required items for these survival kits can be obtained from various outlets such as drugstores or lifestyle stores like Don Quixote or Tokyu Hands.

Just a few months back, Japan expanded its natural disaster preparations to include vending machines that would provide free food and drink in the event of a major earthquake or typhoon.

The machines, which carry around 300 bottles and cans of soft drinks and 150 emergency food items, including nutritional supplements, have been placed near buildings designated as evacuation shelters.

As per the Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun, they are intended to "unlock" and make their contents available free of charge in the case of a severe rain warning or an evacuation order following a quake of an upper five or higher on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of seven.

Tsunami preparedness

Japan, acutely aware of the tsunami risk associated with earthquakes, has implemented robust coastal barriers, seawalls, and early warning systems. These measures work in tandem to protect coastal areas, reducing the potential impact of devastating waves.

According to the latest reports on rescue efforts, tens of thousands have been evacuated, seeking safety from the immediate threat. Approximately 1,000 people have found refuge at a military base.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has swiftly directed emergency workers to provide essential supplies, including water, food, blankets, and heating fuel. The urgent focus is on addressing immediate needs and ensuring the well-being of those affected.

Japan's seismic resilience, shaped by years of meticulous planning and continuous adaptation, is being put to the test in the wake of this recent earthquake. While challenges persist, the nation's commitment to earthquake readiness serves as a global benchmark, offering lessons on mitigating the impact of seismic events and fostering a resilient society.