Truckers protest in India: Home Minister Amit Shah puts hold on new hit and run laws

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has put a hold on the new hit-and-run law that triggered massive trucker protests in India, media reports said quoting President of All India Motor Transport Congress Amrit Lal Madan.

This came after the truckers' representatives held a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. President of All India Motor Transport Congress Amrit Lal Madan reportedly said, "You are not just our drivers you are our soldiers...We do not want you to face any inconvenience...Union Home Minister Amit Shah has kept the ten years of punishment & fine that was imposed, on hold. Until the next meeting of the All India Motor Transport Congress is held no laws will be imposed."

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said, "We had a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives, govt want to say that the new rule has not been implemented yet, we all want to say that before implementing Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106/2, we will have a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives and then only we will take a decision."

However, it is still unclear whether the talks will result in any potential resolution or whether the protestors will call off the strikes, which started on Monday (Jan 1) and continued through Tuesday (Jan 2) as well.

Meanwhile, the Indian government and the transporters have appealed to the truckers to get back to their work putting a stop to the strikes.

To hold the talks over the matter that has been brewing following a major overhaul in India's colonial-era criminal laws during the winter session, ANI news agency reported that the members of All India Transport Congress arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Delhi.

Also Read | Indian PM Narendra Modi launches projects worth $2.4 billion in Tamil Nadu

"There is strictly no nationwide strike called by All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) in the country and all the issues will be resolved amicably. They are meeting Home Secretary (Ajay Bhalla) later in the evening today," PTI news agency reported earlier citing official sources.

What are the truckers demanding?

Truckers want the Indian government to backtrack on its provisions of the hit-and-run cases in the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the old Indian Penal Code (IPC). AIMTC President Amritlal Madan has demanded the government withdraw the contentious provisions.

It remains to be seen how the protests will pan out in the next couple of days. Meanwhile, the AIMTC president said that nearly 60-70 truckers are off the roads because of the strikes.

Also Read | Ram temple consecration: Arrest from Karnataka in connection to 1992 Babri Masjid riots opens fresh row

As per the new law, negligent drivers causing serious road accidents and running away without informing the police can face imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh ($8400).

Current situation

Nearly 1 lakh trucks help transport fuel, including petrol, diesel, and LPG, from oil company depots to petrol pumps and gas distribution agencies.

Watch | Indian Navy steps up Arabian Sea security, deploys frontline destroyers × With truckers on strike, nearly 2000 petrol pumps have no fuel. It is causing trouble for transport vehicles, such as trucks, buses, and tankers. The situation is especially dire in northern India and Hyderabad in the South. Moreover, petrol pumps, in the Indian states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab also went dry given the sharp increase in demand, reports said citing industry officials.