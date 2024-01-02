Ram temple consecration: Arrest from Karnataka in connection to 1992 Babri Masjid riots opens fresh row

As celebrations for the Ram temple consecration in the Indian temple city of Ayodhya gain momentum, the politics between BJP and Congress has taken a new turn with the arrest of a 50-year-old man, Poojary, in connection to the 1992 riots when the Babri Masjid was demolished by violent mobsters.

Ram Temple is due to be consecrated on January 22, 2024. This comes after India's apex court ruled in favour of the Hindu community for the construction of the Hindu place of worship while providing a separate land for the 16th-century mosque in Ayodhya in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Following the arrest of Poojary, who was 20 years old at the time the riots took place, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is now being accused of playing a politics of hate ahead of the ceremonies at Ram temple.

"What should be done to the wrongdoers? Should we just leave them?" he questioned while adding, "We have told the police to dispose of old cases. No innocents have been arrested. We will proceed according to the court's direction."

While the opposition remains undecided whether to attend the grand ceremony in Ayodhya or not, a response from a Congress leader over the attendance of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has unleashed a fresh row.

Congress leader and former Karnataka minister, H Anjaneya, on Monday (Jan 1) said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is out Lord Ram.

"He (Siddaramaiah) is our Ram. Why should he visit Ayodhya for the consecration event? He could pay obeisance at his native village which has a Ram temple," the leader said.

This comes as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also refrained from giving a straightforward response. The party did not clear the air on whether Gandhi would attend the ceremony or not. The party, while keeping the suspense lingering in the air, said that it would respond in "appropriate time."

Meanwhile, another point of contention has emerged against the backdrop of the allegations and counter-allegations between the BJP and Congress leadership.

BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna has written to CM Siddaramaiah to declare January 22 as a public holiday. Speaking over this, Siddaramaiah said, "I am not aware of the BJP's demand for a government holiday. I don't know about the leave."

"The central government is organising the program, and they can decide on leave," he added.