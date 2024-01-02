India: Wall collapse near Ajmer Sharif Dargah, several trapped under rubble as rescue ops underway

A rescue operation is currently underway after a wall collapsed close to a famous shrine for Muslims in Ajmer city in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Tuesday (Jan 2). Ajmer Dargah Sharif, near which the incident took place, is a shrine of Islam's one of the most respected Sufi saints, Moinuddin Chishti.

At the time of writing this story, several individuals are believed to be trapped under the debris. Upon receiving the information about the incident, the district authorities sprung into action. Police have also reached the spot of the incident.