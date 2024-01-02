British media's Hinduphobia, focus on 'cows, curry & caste' leading to prejudice against Indians in UK: Survey

"Cows, curry and caste," that is how British media perceives Indians and Hindus, revealed a survey. In the United Kingdoms, a survey of British Indian and Hindus found that most members of the community face prejudice, due to their misrepresentation in the UK media's "colonial" focus on them.

Surprising survey findings

A nationwide survey by INSIGHT UK, an organisation that "aims to address the concerns of the British Hindu and British Indian (BHI) communities," has revealed shocking data. Conducted between November 2022 and February 2023, it had 2,061 respondents.

It found that 59 per cent of survey participants reported that they had either witnessed prejudice or experienced it due o British media reports on Hindus and Hinduism.

About 70 per cent of survey respondents said that this is a result of negative perceptions of India and Indians created by the British media.

89 per cent of survey participants felt that the British media "lacks impartiality when it comes to reporting on matters pertaining to the Hindu community." A further 91 per cent felt that reporting on India is not balanced.

The least trustworthy India, Hindu-related news sources as per the survey

The survey found "a particular distrust" of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), with more than 90 per cent of those surveyed saying that they "perceive the BBC as the most unreliable source of information concerning Hinduism and India."

Coming up second as the most-unreliable news source on these topics is The Guardian. As per the survey report, the two publications also boast the " highest number of complaints raised against them by BHI community members." Here BHI refers to British Hindu and British Indian (BHI) communities.

The numbers are alarming given the sheer number of BHI members in the UK. As per the 2021 census, in England and Wales alone there are 1.03 million Hindus and 1.86 million Indians.