Indian PM Narendra Modi launches projects worth $2.4 billion in Tamil Nadu

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Jan 2) visited the southern state of Tamil Nadu and inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stones of several projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore ($2.4 billion).

The highlight of the day was the inauguration of the new terminal building of the Tiruchirappalli International Airport. The two-level terminal building has been developed at a cost of over Rs 1100 crore. It can serve more than 4.4 million passengers annually and about 3,500 during peak hours.

"I wish that the year 2024 is peaceful and prosperous for everyone. It is a privilege that my first public programme in 2024 is happening in Tamil Nadu. Today development projects worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore will strengthen Tamil Nadu's progress. I congratulate you for these projects," said PM Modi during the event. The new airport terminal building and other connectivity projects being launched in Tiruchirappalli will positively impact the economic landscape of the region. https://t.co/FKafOwtREU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2024 × Apart from the airport terminal, PM Modi dedicated multiple projects to the nation. These include the project for doubling of 41.4 Km Salem–Magnesite Junction–Omalur–Mettur Dam section; project for doubling of rail line section of 160 Km from Madurai – Tuticorin; and three projects for rail line electrification.

PM Modi reflected on the "record expenditure" in the states by the central government, saying in the decade before 2014, states were given Rs 30 lakh crore whereas, in the last 10 years, states have been given Rs 120 lakh crore. TN had also gotten 2.5 times more money in this period, he added.

Later in the day, PM Modi also shared pictures from the convocation at the Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli

"It is a matter of immense joy that my first public programme of 2024 took place in the great state of Tamil Nadu and that too among our Yuva Shakti. Here are glimpses from the convocation at the Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

After his Tamil Nadu visit, PM Modi will be visiting the island union territory of Lakshadweep on Wednesday (Jan 3). He is expected to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in the capital Kavaratti, related to sectors such as telecommunications, drinking water, solar power and health.