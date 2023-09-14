Anti-Sanatana speech row: PM Modi's first public comment on Sanatana debate & Udhayanidhi's remarks

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition Alliance I.N.D.I.A. Diving into the heated debate Prime Minister Modi asserted that the opposition Alliance aka I.N.D.I.A. had sinister intentions to undermine and dismantle the foundation of the Sanatana Dharma or the Hindu religion.

