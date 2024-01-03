LIVE TV
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel strike in Lebanon kills Hamas deputy chief

WION Web Team
Jan 03, 2024
Today marks day 88 of the Israel-Hamas war. The conflict began on Oct 7, with the Hamas militants launching an attack against Israel. As per Israeli figures, 1,140 Israelis lost their lives in that attack. Another 250 were taken hostage by the Hamas militants, 129 of them remain in captivity. On the other hand, according to Gaza's health ministry, Israeli retaliatory strikes have killed more than 22,000 people — about two-thirds of them women and children. Additionally, around 50,000 people have been injured.

Israel-Hamas war: On Day 88th of the war, the Israeli war against Palestinian militants reached Lebanon, where an Israeli strike killed Hamas's deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri. While Israel has previously announced the killing of Hamas commanders and officials during the war in Gaza, but Aruri is the most high-profile figure to be killed. His death came in the first strike on the Lebanese capital since hostilities began.

03 Jan 2024
Israel strike in Lebanon kills Hamas deputy chief

On Tuesday, an Israeli strike killed Hamas's deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri, the group and security officials in Lebanon said.

Talking to AFP, 'a high-level security official' said that Aruri was killed along with his bodyguards in the strike. He is the most high-profile of Hamas commanders and officials to be killed during this war, and his death came in the first strike on the Lebanese capital since hostilities began.

Without commenting on Aruri's killing, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said the military was "highly prepared for any scenario" in its aftermath. A second security official in Lebanon confirmed the information about Aruri's killing.

As per Lebanese state media reports, the strike hit a Hamas office in Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, a Hamas ally, where a total of seven people were killed.

