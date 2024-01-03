Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel strike in Lebanon kills Hamas deputy chief

On Tuesday, an Israeli strike killed Hamas's deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri, the group and security officials in Lebanon said.

Talking to AFP, 'a high-level security official' said that Aruri was killed along with his bodyguards in the strike. He is the most high-profile of Hamas commanders and officials to be killed during this war, and his death came in the first strike on the Lebanese capital since hostilities began.

Without commenting on Aruri's killing, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said the military was "highly prepared for any scenario" in its aftermath. A second security official in Lebanon confirmed the information about Aruri's killing.

As per Lebanese state media reports, the strike hit a Hamas office in Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, a Hamas ally, where a total of seven people were killed.