Israeli impersonator joins Gaza war, poses with PM Netanyahu, faces weapons charges

Roi Yifrah, 35, orchestrated a daring scheme that involved impersonating a soldier to enter the war in Gaza. Taking advantage of the chaos post-war, he seized the opportunity to join the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), donning an army uniform and even posing in a photo with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a field visit.

Charges laid: Weaponry theft and identity fraud

Facing a web of charges, Yifrah now stands accused of multiple weapons offenses and theft under aggravated circumstances.

Reports indicate that he pilfered military and police weapons with the intention of selling them on the black market.

A photograph circulated, capturing Yifrah in full battle gear alongside other soldiers and Prime Minister Netanyahu at a helicopter landing site.

Although an Israeli official assured that the Prime Minister was never at risk, Yifrah's audacious act raised eyebrows.

On the day of Hamas's fierce attack on Israel, Yifrah ventured to southern Israel. According to CBS News, he presented himself alternately as a combat soldier from elite anti-terrorism units, a bomb dispersal expert, and a member of the Shin Bet internal security service.

Yifrah's charade came to an end when he was arrested, leading to the discovery of a substantial arsenal in his possession.

Seized items included weapons, grenades, magazines, walkie-talkies, a drone, uniforms, and various military equipment.

Yifrah's lawyer, Eitan Segev, portrayed his client as a paramedic involved with a first responder organisation who bravely defended Israel for over two months.

Yifrah's lawyer, Eitan Segev, portrayed his client as a paramedic involved with a first responder organisation who bravely defended Israel for over two months. Despite the charges, Segev insisted that Yifrah's actions were in service of the State of Israel, portraying him as a hero who saved lives under fire and fought against terrorists.

With five charges against him, including aggravated fraud and larceny, Yifrah faces the prospect of a maximum prison sentence of 36 years.

The legal battle unfolds against the backdrop of Hamas's devastating October 7 attack, which claimed the lives of around 1,140 people and resulted in a relentless Israeli offensive that took a heavy toll on Gaza's civilian population.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.