Morning news brief: Italy calls Turkey leader a 'dictator', UK cases may rise, and more

US president Joe Biden introduced initial actions to address the increasing gun violence within the nation. The EU chief was left without a chair at women's rights discussion, which created a verbal spat between Turkey, EU and even Italy.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: US weighing sending warships to Black Sea amid tensions

The Defense official also said the Navy is continuing to fly reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace over the Black Sea to monitor Russian naval activity and any troops movements in Crimea.

'Dictator': Turkey and Italy get into spat after EU chief left without chair

The European Union’s first female chief, Ursula von der Leyen, was left speechless after the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, the former Belgian prime minister and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took the chairs, one of which was supposed to be Ursula’s.

UK at risk of facing another wave of coronavirus despite vaccines: WHO

A senior World Health Organization has warned that the success of the vaccine programme is not enough to protect the country from another wave of coronavirus.

US blacklists Myanmar state-owned gems enterprise