Morning news brief: ISRO launches XPoSat, Zelensky speaks of Ukrainian 'wrath', and more

With successful launch of ISRO's XPoSat, India has become second country after the United States to send specialised observatory into space to study black holes and neutron stars.

In his new year's address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to unleash formidable "wrath" against enemy Russia. In contrast, Russian President Vladimir Putin's New Year's Eve address was notably scaled back compared to last year's and was also devoid of any mention of the conflict that has now entered its third calender year.

As several weeklong Israel-Hamas war continues to rage since October 7, 2023, Gaza's landscape has transformed into a wasteland, with casualties reaching a staggering 21,822, according to the latest figures released by the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

The tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have spiked after hundreds of thousands of Afghans left Pakistan after the country ordered "illegal" migrants to leave the country.