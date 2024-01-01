'Ukraine has become stronger': Zelensky vows to unleash 'wrath' against Russia in 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a resolute New Year's address on Sunday (Dec 31st), pledged to unleash formidable "wrath" against Russian forces throughout 2024. The leader of the war-torn nation vowed this, undeterred by what he said were attempts to "undermine" support for Kyiv.

In contrast, Russian President Vladimir Putin's New Year's Eve address was notably scaled back compared to last year's and was also devoid of any mention of the conflict in Ukraine.

'Our real wrath'

Zelesnky's declaration, as per AFP, comes less than 72 hours after an aerial assault by Moscow on Ukrainian cities. The barrage of missiles and drones resulted in 39 casualties and marked one of the biggest aerial attacks since the Ukraine-Russia war's inception.

In the televised address, Zelensky promised a substantial increase in Ukraine's military capabilities in the upcoming year.

"Next year, the enemy will feel the wrath of domestic production," he said. His televised address was accompanied by clips of Ukrainian artillery and fighter jets.

He said that the nation will bolster its arsenal with at least "a million" additional drones and F-16 fighter jets, delivered by Kyiv's Western allies.

"Our pilots are already mastering F-16 jets, and we will definitely see them in our skies," said the Ukrainian President, adding, "So that our enemies can certainly see what our real wrath is."

Third year of the Ukraine war

As the Ukraine war enters into its third calendar year — it began on Feb 24, 2022, with Putin announcing a "special military operation" into Ukraine — Zelensky implored Western allies to maintain steadfast support, especially in the face of mounting signs of war fatigue.

"The major result of the year, its main achievement: Ukraine has become stronger. Ukrainians have become stronger," said Zelensky as footage of cities under attack and Kyiv's meetings with western allies played.

"When, at the beginning of 2023 … we surmounted, without exaggeration, the most difficult winter in history. When we proved that Ukrainians are tougher than cold and darkness. Stronger than power outages and blackout threats."

"Ukrainians are stronger than any intrigues, any attempts to diminish global solidarity, to undermine the coalition of our allies," he said.

Despite receiving substantial support, Ukraine encountered difficulties in achieving a breakthrough during its 2023 counteroffensive against the invading Russian forces. Moscow, meanwhile, escalated pressure along the front lines, capturing the eastern town of Marinka in December and intensifying efforts to control Kupiansk in the northeast.

On the other hand, refraining from mentioning Ukraine by name, Russian President Putin in his New Year's speech said: "To everyone who is at a combat post, at the forefront of the fight for truth and justice: You are our heroes, our hearts are with you. We are proud of you, we admire your courage."