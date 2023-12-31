Russia launches missiles and drone strikes on Kharkiv after Belgorod 'terrorist attack'

Russia on Sunday (Dec 31) claimed that it attacked military facilities in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight, including a hotel housing military commanders and "foreign mercenaries", calling it retaliation for Ukraine's strikes on Belgorod the previous day.

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Sunday that at least six missiles hit Kharkiv in the first wave of Russia's attacks. It injured at least 28 people and hit residential buildings, hotels and medical facilities.

According to Russia's statement, the attack targeted the former Kharkiv Palace hotel as well as the Kharkiv region offices of the Ukrainian Security Service.

It further added that military and intelligence professionals participating in Ukraine's offensive on Belgorod, as well as "foreign mercenaries and militants" planning cross-border incursions, were among those killed.

However, Ukraine denied Russian claims that Ukrainian intelligence officers were killed in the strike. As reported by Euromaidan News, Andriy Yusov, who is a spokesperson for the GUR military intelligence agency, said the statements from Russia were "yet another delusional fantasy from the terrorist regime waging a genocidal war against Ukraine".

"As for the latest nonsense from what is called the Ministry of Defence of the aggressor state, we can assure you that no DIU [Defence Intelligence of Ukraine] officers, nor any DIU soldiers from Ukraine’s Kraken special unit, were injured during another terrorist attack on Kharkiv yesterday [30 December]," Yusov added in comments to the Ukraine Pravda media outlet.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials said that two boys aged 14 and 16 and a security adviser for a team of German journalists were among those injured in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

While reacting to the missile attack, Russia's Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov admitted on Sunday that Russia had attacked military facilities in Kharkiv overnight. Konashenkov said civilians were killed in the Belgorod attack.

Ukraine meanwhile said on Sunday that it had destroyed 21 of 49 Iranian-made drones. The Ukrainian air force said that the "Shahed" drones were specifically targeted at "the front lines of defence".

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces claimed in a post on social media platform X that Russia has lost 359,230 combat personnel since its invasion of Ukraine last year.

A further 5,977 tanks, 11,070 armoured combat vehicles and 6,591 drones have been lost, as well as 329 military jets. "Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one."

The combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to December 31, 2023.