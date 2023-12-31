Maersk says suspending vessels' passage through Red Sea strait for 48 hours

Maersk, one of the world's largest shipping companies, said Sunday it was suspending its vessels' passage through a key Red Sea strait for 48 hours, following an attack by Yemeni rebels on one of its merchant ships.

The Maersk Hangzhou container ship reported being struck by a missile while transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait and was then attacked by four Huthi ships attempting to board it, following which Maersk said it would "delay all transits through the area for the next 48 hours."