American destroyer thwarts Yemeni missile attack on Red Sea shipping

An American destroyer intercepted two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Yemen on Saturday (Dec 30).

The incident unfolded as the destroyer responded to a distress call from the Maersk Hangzhou, a Singapore-flagged container ship, which had been targeted in a missile strike while transiting the Red Sea.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that the missiles originated from territory controlled by the Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

This marked the 23rd reported illegal attack on international shipping by the Huthis since November 19, as per CENTCOM.

The rebels, who claim to be targeting Israel and Israeli-linked vessels, have been launching attacks on vessels in the crucial Red Sea shipping lane, threatening up to 12 percent of global trade.

The USS Gravely and USS Laboon, both destroyers, promptly answered the distress call from the Maersk Hangzhou. While assisting the container ship, the USS Gravely successfully intercepted the incoming missiles.

It's worth noting that the Huthis have stated that their attacks on shipping are in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

The recent escalation in the conflict began with a cross-border attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, resulting in significant casualties. The United States swiftly provided military aid to Israel, which has since conducted a sustained campaign in Gaza, leading to civilian casualties.

This situation has sparked outrage in the Middle East and fueled attacks by armed groups across the region opposed to Israel. Additionally, US forces in Iraq and Syria have faced repeated drone and rocket attacks, attributed to Iran-backed armed groups, further escalating tensions in the region.