LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Israel-Hamas war: Gaza conflict looms large for 'many months' in 2024

WION Web Team
New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 31, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
main img

Israel-Hamas war highlights Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

As several weeklong Israel-Hamas war continues to rage since October 7, 2023, Gaza's landscape has transformed into a wasteland, with casualties reaching a staggering 21,822, according to the latest figures released by the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. 

Israeli strikes relentlessly pounded the blockaded Palestinian enclave Gaza on the last day of 2023 in a stark culmination of a year of conflict between the state of Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas and asserted that the conflict triggered by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel would continue for "many months."

The Israeli army reportedly engaged in multiple ground battles, air raids, and tank strikes. It also claimed to have identified Hamas tunnels and explosives in locations such as a kindergarten.

trending now

The UN disclosed that 85 per cent of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced, and warned of a continued humanitarian crisis as winter takes hold.

Israel-Hamas war: What the situation in Gaza is like at present?  

As several weeklong Israel-Hamas war continues raging since October 7, 2023, Gaza's landscape has transformed into a wasteland, with casualties reaching a staggering 21,822, mostly women and children, according to the latest figures released by the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. 

Meanwhile, the plight of Israelis held hostage by Hamas remains dire, with at least 129 believed to be still held in Gaza.

Also watch | Israel-Hamas war: Displaced Palestinians wish to return home

×

Hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed or out of service.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel remains resolute in its pursuit of 'decimating' Hamas.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres condemned the "epic human suffering" and "collective punishment" faced by Palestinian civilians.

As the world watches, the immediate future remains uncertain, with the shadow of continued conflict looming large.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

RELATED

UK PM Sunak at centre of Tory breakdown over 'secret election talks' with Dominic Cummings

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to abdicate after 52 years on the throne

Campaigning journalist John Pilger dies aged 84