Israel-Hamas war: Gaza conflict looms large for 'many months' in 2024

Israeli strikes relentlessly pounded the blockaded Palestinian enclave Gaza on the last day of 2023 in a stark culmination of a year of conflict between the state of Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas and asserted that the conflict triggered by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel would continue for "many months."

The Israeli army reportedly engaged in multiple ground battles, air raids, and tank strikes. It also claimed to have identified Hamas tunnels and explosives in locations such as a kindergarten.

The UN disclosed that 85 per cent of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced, and warned of a continued humanitarian crisis as winter takes hold.

Israel-Hamas war: What the situation in Gaza is like at present?

As several weeklong Israel-Hamas war continues raging since October 7, 2023, Gaza's landscape has transformed into a wasteland, with casualties reaching a staggering 21,822, mostly women and children, according to the latest figures released by the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the plight of Israelis held hostage by Hamas remains dire, with at least 129 believed to be still held in Gaza.

Hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed or out of service.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel remains resolute in its pursuit of 'decimating' Hamas.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres condemned the "epic human suffering" and "collective punishment" faced by Palestinian civilians.

As the world watches, the immediate future remains uncertain, with the shadow of continued conflict looming large.