The Capitals: Riyadh's show of Islamic unity for Palestine amid Israel-Hamas war

When Saudi Arabia and Iran restored their diplomatic ties in Beijing in March 2023, the successful rapprochement had come after seven years of estrangement between the Sunni and Shia powerhouses of West Asia. WION had reported the development as a mark of shifting of sands in a region where Washington has spent hundreds of billions of dollars in providing security for its Arab allies amid its animosity with Tehran's regime.

The sands have shifted to the point that Riyadh was successful, at least symbolically, to put together a show of Islamic unity in Riyadh this week during the joint summit of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

But Washington's decades of geopolitical investments in the region ensured that adoption of proposals that carried concrete measures against Israel were not adopted. Instead, the four unnamed Arab states who reportedly prevented this, proposed more vague and non-committal clauses, The New Arab's Arabic language sister site Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh on Saturday called for an embargo on weapons and ammunition exports to Israel, urging the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people.

A middle-ground between immediate ceasefire and ongoing state of war between Israel and Hamas was reached in principle; call for an embargo on weapons and ammunition exports to Israel, and a plea to the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel’s alleged crimes against the Palestinian people.

The final statement of the summit rejected describing the retaliatory war on Gaza as "self-defense" and condemned any attempts to displace Palestinians from the northern to the southern part of Gaza or outside the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and Jerusalem.

The statement also slammed double standards that the countries said undermine the credibility of countries placing Israel above international law.