Israel has intensified its military operations in Gaza, launching targeted ground offensives in the central and southern regions.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has vowed to help Ukraine recover children abducted by Russia, but ironically his ally Elon Musk’s recent funding cuts to a crucial task force may hinder those efforts.

Elsewhere, Canada has strongly condemned China for executing four of its citizens, calling the move "inconsistent with human dignity."

In the world of entertainment, JK Rowling has stirred controversy with a cryptic social media post that appears to mock Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

Israel recaptures key area amid ground operations in central and southern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday launched "targeted ground activities” in the central and southern Gaza Strip, which are reportedly aimed at expanding the buffer zone. The military said that it partially recaptured a key area in the territory.

Trump promises Zelensky he'll bring home Ukrainian children abducted by Russia—Ironically, Musk's cuts make it harder

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Mar 19) promised to bring back home thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Trump’s promise is not without irony, given that his close ally Elon Musk’s DOGE has scrapped a task force which helped find hundreds of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Canada Slams China's executions of four of its citizens, says action 'inconsistent with human dignity'

Canada on Wednesday (Mar 19) condemned China for executing four of its citizens in recent weeks, despite pleas of leniency from Ottawa.

Did JK Rowling just take a massive dig at Harry Potter stars with this post?

Harry Potter author JK Rowling ruffled a few feathers as she took a dig at film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. When asked who she thought among actors/actresses who ruined a film for her, she wrote, "Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible," alongside three laughing emojis.

