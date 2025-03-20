Canada on Wednesday (Mar 19) condemned China for executing four of its citizens in recent weeks, despite pleas of leniency from Ottawa.

Slamming Beijing, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said: "We strongly condemn the executions that did happen against Canadians in China".

Canada slams China

Slamming China, Canadian foreign minister Joly said the executions were "irreversible and inconsistent with basic human dignity".

Joly revealed that she and former prime minister Justin Trudeau had asked Beijing for leniency in recent months, to no avail.

Charlotte MacLeod, spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, said the nation "repeatedly called for clemency for these individuals at the senior-most levels."

She also said that Canada "remains steadfast in its opposition to the use of the death penalty in all cases, everywhere."

"We continue to provide consular assistance to the victims' families," she added.

China defends executions

Joly told the press that she was unable to discuss details of the case due to request by the affected families.

However, China, while defending the executions, indicated that the Canadian citizens were convicted over drug offences.

In a statement to the Globe and Mail newspaper, the Chinese embassy said that "Drug-related crime is a severe crime recognized worldwide as extremely harmful to the society".

"China always imposes severe penalties on drug-related crimes and maintains a 'zero tolerance' attitude towards the drug problem," it added.

The Chinese mission also said that the executed Canadians were granted a fair trial and due process.

"The facts of the crimes committed by the Canadian nationals involved in the cases are clear, and the evidence is solid and sufficient. The Chinese judicial authorities have handled the cases in strict accordance with the law, and have fully guaranteed the rights and interests of the Canadian nationals concerned," it said in a statement.

The Chinese embassy also called on Canada to "We urge the Canadian side to respect the rule of law and China’s judicial sovereignty" and "stop making irresponsible remarks".

