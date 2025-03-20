Harry Potter author JK Rowling ruffled a few feathers as she took a dig at film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. When asked who she thought among actors/actresses who ruined a film for her, she wrote, "Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible," alongside three laughing emojis.

Advertisment

JK Rowling takes dig at Harry Potter stars

The post on X platform went viral as fans of the Harry Potter franchise found it unfortunate that JK Rwoling would take such a sly dig at the Harry Potter stars who made the franchise come to life and stayed committed to their characters for all films. There are eight films in the franchise in total.

When asked on X, "What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?", Rowling replied: "Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible.”

Advertisment

Three guesses.



Sorry, but that was irresistible.

🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/hAMHw2b8EV — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 18, 2025

Things have been sour between Rowling and the three Harry Potter stars ever since the author’s trans comments didn’t find support from the actors. In April last year, she told the actors they "can save their apologies" suggesting that things could never be cordial between them after they sided with the trans community in the wake of her controversial “homophobic” comments.

‘There are no trans kids’: Harry Potter author JK Rowling claims no child ‘born in wrong body’, sparks debate

Advertisment

JK Rowling won't forgive Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson over trans rights stance: 'Save their apologies'

JK Rowling made trans-phobic statements in 2020

In June 2020, Rowling faced significant backlash after sharing several social media posts that many people considered transphobic. In response, Daniel Radcliffe who played Harry Potter in the films wrote an open letter written for the LGBTQ+ organisation The Trevor Project, and expressed his regret for the "pain" caused by Rowling's comments. He emphasised the importance of supporting transgender and non-binary individuals, asserting that it is crucial to validate their identities.

Daniel added that he didn’t "owe" the author anything simply because she penned the books which inspired the Harry Potter films, explaining that he hadn't spoken to her in several years.

Daniel Radcliffe defends his stance on transgender rights amid fallout with JK Rowling

Emma Watson took to X to share her support for the trans community and wrote, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

Rupert Grint also said in a statement at the time: "I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men."