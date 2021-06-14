Morning news brief: Israel politics, Myanmar junta, G7 and more

Here is WION's daily morning news brief with what’s happening around the world today.



Click on the headlines to read the full story:

Israel: 'We'll be back soon, says Netanyahu; vows to stay in politics



Netanyahu, 71, in typically combative style, vowed shortly before his defeat that "if it's our destiny to be in the opposition, we'll do so with our heads high until we take down this bad government and return to lead the country our way".

Myanmar junta media accuse the ethnic army of killing 25 workers



Conflicts in Myanmar's borderlands have reignited in several places since the army seized power on February 1 and overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

G7 rally around the need to 'counter and compete' with China: White House



White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday G7 leaders rallied around the need to "counter and compete" with China on challenges ranging from safeguarding democracy to the technology race.

Watch: Queen Elizabeth reminded me of my mother, says US Prez Joe Biden

Diego Maradona's doctor, six others, to be questioned in his death





Diego Maradona's physician and six other caregivers accused of neglecting the football icon in his final days will be questioned by Argentine prosecutors from Monday.

Tennis: Novak Djokovic scripts history with 19th Grand Slam in thrilling French Open final





Novak Djokovic on Sunday won his 19th Grand Slam title while becoming the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice as he turned the tables from two sets down to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros final.