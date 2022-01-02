Morning news brief: Israel launches airstrikes, UK visa for Indians and more

Here are some of the top stories to start off your day: On New Year, Israel and Gaza Strip seem to be celebrating the moment with a pinch of rocket fire. After Gaza Strip fired rockets a day earlier, Israel's military launched strikes against militant targets in the Hamas-ruled territory early on Sunday. In other news, a media report has stated that UK is planning to to ease immigration rules for Indian citizens by planning to offer cheaper visas as part of the upcoming trade talks that is set to take place in New Delhi. Meanwhile, three people were killed and four others were injured during a party during an indiscriminate shooting at a New year's Party in US.

Israeli military, Gaza militants 'celebrate' New Year with rocket fire

According to the Israeli military, the attacks looked to destroy a rocket manufacturing facility and a military post of Hamas. The military also blamed the militant group for any violence emerging from its territory.

At New Year's party shooting in US, 3 dead, 4 injured

At the party, several people had gathered. The incident occurred just minutes before the end of 2021. At the Gulfport New Year's party shooting, no arrests have been made till now. The investigators are still going through the chaotic scene.

UK mulling to ease visa rules for Indian citizens to clinch trade deal: Report

UK International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will be travelling to Delhi this month for formal negotiations on the proposed India-UK free trade agreement (FTA). According to the Times newspaper, Trevelyan will be using the visit to open the prospect of relaxing immigration rules for Indian citizens — a key demand from Delhi.

French torch 874 cars on New Year’s Eve as part of decades old tradition

The French authorities say that there has been a drop in the number of cars torched this New Year’s Eve due to the Covid pandemic. Compared to the 874 cars burnt at the end of 2021, 2019 New Year’s Eve witnessed 1,316 cars being torched, the Interior Ministry said.

Watch | UK Study on Omicron hospitalisation rates: Hospitalisation risk one-third of Delta