At New Year's party shooting in US, 3 dead, 4 injured

In a shooting at a party in the US state of Mississippi, three people were killed and four others were injured, the authorities said.

At the party, several people had gathered. The incident occurred just minutes before the end of 2021.

At the Gulfport New Year's party shooting, no arrests have been made till now. The investigators are still going through the chaotic scene.

More than 50 bullets were fired from several guns. The people, who saw the shooting and some of the wounded, aren't talking to officers, said Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle.

At a Saturday news conference, Ryle said, "I understand their mentality. They don't want to be seen a snitches in public. But we have a phone line, they are more than welcome to call.”

"Guns, drugs, alcohol, it's a recipe for disaster," Ryle added.

According to police, one person is in critical condition. Three others, who were wounded, are expected to recover. The cops had responded to 911 calls at 11:58 pm on Friday.

The investigators are still unclear about what caused the shoving and punching, which quickly turned into shooting, the police chief said.

At the news conference posted on the website of The Sun Herald of Biloxi, Ryle said, "Somebody out there last night saw something with that many people."

(With inputs from agencies)