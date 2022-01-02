Israeli military, Gaza militants 'celebrate' New Year with exchange of rocket fire

On New Year, Israel and Gaza Strip seem to be celebrating the moment with a pinch of rocket fire.

After Gaza Strip fired rockets a day earlier, Israel's military launched strikes against militant targets in the Hamas-ruled territory early on Sunday.

Three huge explosions could be seen and sounds of fighter jets could be heard in a video filmed in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

No immediate confirmation has been given on the casualties.

According to the Israeli military, the attacks looked to destroy a rocket manufacturing facility and a military post of Hamas.

The military also blamed the militant group for any violence emerging from its territory.

The airstrikes come in retaliation after two rockets were fired from Gaza on Saturday. They had landed in the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel.

As the militant groups in Gaza often test-fire missiles towards the sea, it may be unclear whether the rockets looked to hit Israel or not.

Till now, there were no reports of any casualty or damage from the Saturday's rocket fire.

In Gaza, Palestinian militants shot and injured an Israeli civilian near security fence on Wednesday. Later, Israel gave a reply in tank fire targeting several Hamas sites.

