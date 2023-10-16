Morning news brief: Israel-Hamas war, Poland election results, and more
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief
US President Joe Biden said that he is "confident" Israel will act under the rules of war. In Europe, Poland's opposition leader Donald Tusk said that the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's "reign is over" following the parliamentary election in the country.
In the Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan men's cricket team scripted history on Sunday evening by pulling one of the greatest World Cup victories against defending champions England at the World Cup stage by 69 runs.
Israel-Hamas war: Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be 'big mistake'
Biden said deploying US troops in Israel is not necessary and he also said that he is "confident" Israel will act under the rules of war. Click Here to get the latest updates
Poland election: Opposition parties led by Donald Tusk tipped to win parliamentary majority
Poland's opposition leader Donald Tusk said Sunday (Oct 15) that the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's "reign is over" following the parliamentary election in the country.
Iranian director Dariush Mehrjui and wife found dead
One of the biggest names of Iranian film industries, Dariush Mehrjui and his wife were found dead in their home. Iranian authorities claimed that the 83-year-old filmmaker and wife Vahideh Mohammadifar were found with stab injuries in their home.
What to expect from China's Belt and and Road Forum in Beijing?
Chinese President Xi Jinping is organising a high-profile international forum in Beijing this week, aiming to spotlight China's role in supporting global economic development over the past decade and projecting its aspirations as an alternative global leader to the United States.
Cricket World Cup 2023: 'A fairytale win', fans rejoice Afghanistan's stunning victory against England
Afghanistan men's cricket team scripted history on Sunday (Oct 15) evening by pulling one of the greatest World Cup victories against defending champions England at the World Cup stage by 69 runs. The subcontinent team was dominating from the start and after years of knocking around, finally managed to topple one of the top teams of the sport.