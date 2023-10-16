Poland election: Opposition parties led by Donald Tusk tipped to win parliamentary majority
Story highlights
Donald Tusk served as Poland's prime minister between 2007 and 2014 and as European Council president between 2014 and 2019
Donald Tusk served as Poland's prime minister between 2007 and 2014 and as European Council president between 2014 and 2019
Poland's opposition leader Donald Tusk said Sunday (Oct 15) that the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's "reign is over" following the parliamentary election in the country.
The exit poll showed the PiS party had won the most votes, however, a combined opposition coalition led by Tusk claimed to form a government.
As per the exit poll, PiS was at 36.8% and Tusk's Civic Coalition at 31.6%. But, the Tusk-led coalition could form a government with 13% for the centre-right Third Way and 8.6% for the leftwing Lewica.
trending now
In terms of seats, Tusk's coalition could win 163 seats in the 460-seat parliament and Third Way and Left were set for 55 and 30 seats respectively, according to the exit poll. That would give the three a majority of 248.
Meanwhile, PiS is predicted to win 200 seats and the far-right Confederation, its potential coalition partner, was given only 12 seats by the Ipsos exit poll.
Also read: Donald Trump-backed Jeff Landry wins governor race in Louisiana
I znowu był Was milion (prawie)❤️😉 pic.twitter.com/Zni2VH1SSI— Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) October 15, 2023
Tusk, the former Polish prime and EU chief told supporters, that "this grim period is over, the Law and Justice reign is over". He added that "Poland won, democracy won".
While addressing the assembled supporters, Tusk said, "It's the end of the evil times, it's the end of the PiS rule, we made it. We won democracy, we won freedom, we won our free beloved Poland… this day will be remembered in history as a bright day, the rebirth of Poland."
The 66-year-old Tusk served as Poland's prime minister between 2007 and 2014 and as European Council president between 2014 and 2019.
Also read: Australia fines Musk’s X $385,000 for failure to provide information on child abuse content
During this election, Tusk vowed to restore good relations with the European Union. He also said that if he wins, he will unblock EU funds frozen because of disputes over the past eight years of the PiS government.
Tusk has also vowed to legalise abortion, which emerged as a major point of contention against the government which has emphasised traditional Catholic values.
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.