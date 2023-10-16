Poland election: Opposition parties led by Donald Tusk tipped to win parliamentary majority

Poland's opposition leader Donald Tusk said Sunday (Oct 15) that the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's "reign is over" following the parliamentary election in the country.

The exit poll showed the PiS party had won the most votes, however, a combined opposition coalition led by Tusk claimed to form a government.

As per the exit poll, PiS was at 36.8% and Tusk's Civic Coalition at 31.6%. But, the Tusk-led coalition could form a government with 13% for the centre-right Third Way and 8.6% for the leftwing Lewica.

In terms of seats, Tusk's coalition could win 163 seats in the 460-seat parliament and Third Way and Left were set for 55 and 30 seats respectively, according to the exit poll. That would give the three a majority of 248.

Meanwhile, PiS is predicted to win 200 seats and the far-right Confederation, its potential coalition partner, was given only 12 seats by the Ipsos exit poll.

While addressing the assembled supporters, Tusk said, "It's the end of the evil times, it's the end of the PiS rule, we made it. We won democracy, we won freedom, we won our free beloved Poland… this day will be remembered in history as a bright day, the rebirth of Poland."

The 66-year-old Tusk served as Poland's prime minister between 2007 and 2014 and as European Council president between 2014 and 2019.

During this election, Tusk vowed to restore good relations with the European Union. He also said that if he wins, he will unblock EU funds frozen because of disputes over the past eight years of the PiS government.

Tusk has also vowed to legalise abortion, which emerged as a major point of contention against the government which has emphasised traditional Catholic values.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE