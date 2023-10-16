What to expect from China's Belt and and Road Forum in Beijing?

Chinese President Xi Jinping is organising a high-profile international forum in Beijing this week, aiming to spotlight China's role in supporting global economic development over the past decade and projecting its aspirations as an alternative global leader to the United States.

As tensions rise in the Middle East, where the US traditionally acts as a power broker, China's growing influence and involvement in peace efforts are gaining significance.

The two-day event would bring together leaders, representatives, and delegations from over 140 countries, including Middle Eastern and Global South nations. This marks China's first time hosting such an event since emerging from nearly three years of pandemic isolation, reported CNN.

Secrecy surrounds the event

Beijing has maintained an unusually secretive approach to the forum. The dates were only announced six days before the event, and, as of Monday (Oct 16), no list of attendees had been released. It is likely that some top leaders from major Western powers have not received invitations.

Prominent Western leaders are expected to be missing, but Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid the Ukraine conflict, plans to attend the forum. This marks a critical moment for Xi, as it's been a decade since the launch of his signature foreign policy, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The forum will serve as a platform to map out the future direction of the Belt and Road Initiative, which has channelled substantial Chinese financing into infrastructure projects worldwide, expanding China's global influence over the past decade.

In addition to celebrating the BRI's achievements, Chinese officials aim to present a broader vision for China's impact on the world stage, promoting an alternative to the liberal world order championed by democratic countries.

China faces economic challenges and perceives efforts to contain its rise by the US, making global support crucial.

Xi's strategy involves building a coalition of support from developing and emerging economies. The forum gathers nations like Russia, which have aligned with China, especially in response to the Ukraine conflict, which has brought the US and its allies closer while pushing Moscow and Beijing to strengthen alternative groups like BRICS.