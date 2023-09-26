No 'bad men' in Xi's rule? Decoding the mystery of China's disappearing ministers

In recent months, the mysterious disappearances of several top-level Chinese officials have set off a whirlwind of speculation regarding whether Xi Jinping is orchestrating a sweeping overhaul, or weeding out the 'immoral', particularly aimed at those with military echelons.

The most recent minister to vanish into thin air is Defence Minister Li Shangfu, who has not made a public appearance in weeks. Prior to him was Qin Gang, the State Councillor.

In the wake of these developments, the Chinese People's Liberation Army cadres have been advised to exercise caution in their social interactions, as associating with inappropriate people has been cited as a primary factor behind the removal of certain leaders from their positions. A commentary published in the state-run PLA Daily by the Commission's department cites the need for Chinese military cadres to "purify their social circles."

This development aligns with the prevailing narrative that Qin's disappearance may be linked to the fraught relationship with the US. A recent report by The Wall Street Journal suggested that Qin was under investigation due to an alleged extramarital affair resulting in a child born in the US. However, is this the sole reason behind his removal?

"Souring Sino-US relations is merely an issue, and if the relations were better, Qin's 'lifestyle issues' might not have been such a significant problem. However, it ended up being a red herring for Qin. If Qin's removal was indeed related to his 'affairs,' then Xi is still firmly in control and not risk-averse," Dr Bhim Subba, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Hyderabad and Research Fellow at the Institute of Chinese Studies told WION.

"Furthermore, with the New Cadre Regulations passed in 2021-22, leading cadres are required to lead a morally upright life in line with the party's new virtues. Therefore, Qin is considered an amoral cadre, causing embarrassment for the senior party officials. It is more a matter of domestic party obligations than international affairs," added Dr Subba.

Also watch | Gravitas: Mystery around Qin Gang's whereabouts deepens

Official explanations for these departures have been conspicuously scarce, with "health issues" being cited as the predominant reason. In this informational vacuum, conjecture has taken root.

The prevailing theory suggests that authorities are intensifying their campaign to root out corruption within the party.

"Unlike his predecessors, Xi is powerful. The party’s leading efforts in rectifying and self-cleansing and thereby ensure good governance (alternative to liberal democracies), has given him more power and authority to bring order in the party organisation. So increasing purges and disappearances of senior cadres are effects rather than the cause of the some of the institutional malaise which include corruption," explained Dr Subba.

Earlier reports also suggest that senior leaders purportedly reprimanded Xi at the Communist Party's annual "summer summit" in the coastal retreat of Beidaihe, Hebei province for the challenges confronting China.

"Official reprimands by 'party elders' (led by Zeng Qinghong, former PRC Vice-president under Jiang Zemin was one of Xi’s patrons), seems to be over-played. With his current power stature in the party, no one would dare to really ‘scold’ the boss. However, certain strictures on the state of domestic and foreign policy could be discussed and debated," noted Dr Subba.

These speculations collectively point to a prevailing trend within the Communist Party—namely, the pressing necessity to weed out ministers who deviate from the established code of conduct. It shows Xi’s resolve to ''rectify'' the party.