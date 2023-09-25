China’s PLA issues warning to cadres against socialising with ‘wrong people’

Chinese military personnel have appealed to the People’s Liberation Army to be more careful in matters of who they are associating with and added that socialising with the wrong people is the main reason why "some leaders" were sacked from their positions.

Chinese military cadres need to “purify their social circle," read a commentary which was published by the state-run PLA Daily on Friday, without further stating about the leaders who were removed from their official posts.

Adding to the instruction to “purify their social circle”, the state-run PLA Daily further asked them to even “physically isolate” themselves if required.

“The most effective way to stay away from dangers and temptations is to conduct ‘physical isolation’,” said the PLA Daily, while speaking about the code of conduct that the cadres should follow during social interactions. The code of conduct was issued by the Central Military Commission in June.

In its commentary, the department of the Commission said that if meal appointments or events are not necessary, they should be avoided.

PLA commentary: an aftereffect of Qin Gang's removal?

The PLA commentary came after Qin Gang was removed as the foreign minister by President Xi Jinping in late July after just seven months, making it the shortest tenure served by anyone in China.

In an investigation it was found that Qin had an affair while he was appointed as China’s ambassador in Washington, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Li Shangfu was also removed from public view at the end of August, months after the government ousted the generals in the command that manages the nuclear arsenal of the country. During that time, an inquiry into corruption cases related to procurement of the last five years was launched by the military, which roughly coincided with the tenure of Li as head of the equipment department.

As per reports, the intelligence has suggested US officials that Li was removed from his post.

