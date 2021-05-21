Morning news brief: Israel-Gaza ceasefire, canine coronavirus, and more

After 11 days of a continuous conflict between the two sides, Israel and Hamas have come to an agreement of a ceasefire — with the help of a deal brokered by the US, UN and Egypt. The ceasefire has come into effect after hundreds of people have been killed on both sides. Meanwhile, a group of researchers, in Malayasia, have found traces of canine coronavirus in children who were admitted to local hospitals for pneumonia in 2017 and 2018. In India, the ICMR has approved the country's first home-test kits for coronavirus, which cost INR 250 and will be made available to the public within a week.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect after conflict leaves hundreds dead

A tentative ceasefire between Israel and terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip went into effect at 2 am Friday to halt an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Canine coronavirus detected in Malaysian children admitted in 2017-2018: Study

A group of researchers from Malaysia have found traces of canine coronavirus in local patients and have also revealed that the virus has been understudied for many years and was being passed along as a common cold.

50% of Indians don't wear a mask, only 7% wear it correctly: Ministry of Health

The Indian Ministry of Health said on Thursday that 50 per cent of the country's population isn't wearing a mask despite the gradual ingress of COVID-19 infection being seen in peri-urban, rural & tribal areas.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ruling party splits, former aide forms forward bloc