50% of Indians don't wear a mask, only 7% wear it correctly: Ministry of Health

The Indian Ministry of Health said on Thursday that 50 per cent of the country's population isn't wearing a mask despite the gradual ingress of COVID-19 infection being seen in peri-urban, rural & tribal areas.



According to the study conducted in 25 Indian cities, out of 50% who wear the mask:-



32% of the people do not cover the nose | 10% have it on the chin | 1% wear a mask on the neck and only 7% wear it correctly covering the nose, mouth, chin and with a clip-on nose.

During the media briefing health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal informed that eight states in the country have more than 100,000 active cases, 9 states have between 50,000-100000 active cases and 19 states have less than 50,000 active cases.

"Some states like Karnataka and West Bengal that are showing positivity of over 25 per cent which remain a concern," said Luv Agarwal.



Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram are states showing a rise in cases and rise in positivity in the last three weeks, the health ministry official said.

India has been jolted by the second wave of coronavirus which has crippled its healthcare system.

Till Thursday, India's total of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440 after reporting 2,76,110 new cases in the last 24 hours while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data update.

