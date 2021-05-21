Gravitas: ICMR approves COVID self-testing kit

May 21, 2021, 01:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Indians can now test themselves for the Wuhan virus at home. ICMR has approved India's first home test kits for COVID-19. The kit costs Rs 250 and is expected to be available within weeks. WION's Palki Sharma brings you all the details.
