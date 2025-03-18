Israel has launched a massive wave of airstrikes in Gaza, killing at least 220 people and injuring hundreds, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The Israeli military described the operation as targeting Hamas strongholds, effectively shattering the latest truce.

Meanwhile, NASA has released the detailed schedule for the return of Crew-9 astronauts, including Sunita Williams, who are set to splash down on Earth soon.

The Israeli military conducted "extensive strikes on terror targets" on Tuesday in Gaza City, killing at least 220 people and injuring hundreds, as per Gaza's Health Ministry. Explosions were heard in the early hours, with Israel claiming to have conducted strikes on Hamas targets.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a third attack on an American aircraft carrier group in 48 hours, calling it retaliation for US strikes.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (March 18) axed Secret Service protection for former US president Joe Biden's adult children, blasting what he called the "wasteful" use of taxpayer money.

When and where will Sunita Williams splashdown? Check out full schedule of Crew-9's return to Earth