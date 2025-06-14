/Morning news brief: Israel completes attack on nuclear site in Isfahan, Iran says dialogue with US 'meaningless' and more

As the war between Israel and Iran intensified with the barrage of missiles attacking both regions, the Israeli Defence Army completed the attack on the nuclear facility in the Isfahan region.

As Iran intensifies its attack on Iran with a barrage of missiles, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are operating to intercept the threat, asking people to enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert.

Israel's sudden airstrikes on Iran's crucial nuclear and military sites on Friday (June 13) was not just any attack - it was the result of years of planning, intelligence collection, infiltration into Iran and factors like Mossad.

Click on the headlines to read more

Israel completes attack on nuclear site in Isfahan, stopped them from producing nuclear weapon - Here's what military official said

As the war between Israel and Iran intensified with the barrage of missiles attacking both regions, the Israeli Defence Army completed the attack on the nuclear facility in the Isfahan region.



'Not have happened without US permission': Iran AGAIN accuses America of supporting Israeli attacks, says talks with US 'meaningless'

After Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, attacking Tehran's nuclear facilities and top military officials, Iran on Saturday (June 14) said that the dialogue with the US over the nuclear programme is "meaningless".



'ENTER PROTECTED SPACES': Millions of Israelis run for shelter as Iran continues to launch barrage of missiles

As Iran intensifies its attack on Iran with a barrage of missiles, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are operating to intercept the threat, asking people to enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert.



Spycraft, infiltration, weapon smuggling: Everything that helped Israel in Operation Rising Lion

Israel's sudden airstrikes on Iran's crucial nuclear and military sites on Friday (June 13) was not just any attack - it was the result of years of planning, intelligence collection, infiltration into Iran and factors like Mossad.

WATCH | Iran: At least 78 killed and 320 injured in Israeli strikes