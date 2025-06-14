/'Not have happened without US permission': Iran AGAIN accuses America of supporting Israeli attacks, says talks with US 'meaningless'

After Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, attacking Tehran's nuclear facilities and top military officials, Iran on Saturday (June 14) said that the dialogue with the US over the nuclear programme is "meaningless".

Iran further accused the US of supporting the attack, Reuters reported.

“The other side [the US] acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless. You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime [Israel] to target Iran’s territory,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

He further said that Israel "succeeded in influencing" the diplomatic process and the Israeli attack would not have happened without the US's permission.

Earlier also, Iran accused the US of being complicit in Israel's "Operation Rising Lion", however, Washington denied the allegations made by Iran.

At the United Nation Security Council, the US told Iran that it would be "wise" to negotiate over its nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Iran might still have a “second chance” to reach a nuclear agreement, just hours after Israeli airstrikes hit key military and nuclear sites in Iran. The statement comes ahead of a planned sixth round of nuclear talks in Oman.

“Two months ago I gave Iran a 60-day ultimatum to ‘make a deal.’ They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn’t get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Later, he held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing the ongoing attacks.

In the initial post by Trump following Israel's attack, the US president repeated his call for Iran to negotiate, warning that the consequences could be far worse if diplomacy fails.

He also underscored the military strength of both the United States and Israel, saying that the US makes the "best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come – And they know how to use it.”