/Israel completes attack on nuclear site in Isfahan, stopped them from producing nuclear weapon - Here's what military official said

As the war between Israel and Iran intensified with the barrage of missiles attacking both regions, the Israeli Defence Army completed the attack on the nuclear facility in the Isfahan region.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Avichay Adraee took to X and shared a video of how defence army attacked the nuclear facility.

"Today, air force fighter jets completed an attack on the nuclear facility belonging to the Iranian regime in the Isfahan region," the post read.

The spokesperson said that a process of reprocessing enriched uranium was being conducted at the facility, and it is the next stage after uranium enrichment in the process of producing nuclear weapons.

Attacking the facility, somehow stopped them from producing nuclear weapons.

"During the attack, a building for producing metallic uranium was destroyed, along with infrastructure for reprocessing enriched uranium, laboratories, and additional infrastructure," he added.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are currently operating to intercept the threat, asking people to enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert.

Millions of Israelis keep running for shelter as Iran keeps shooting more missiles at Israel.

The IDF advised people, "You must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain there until a new announcement is made. Exiting the protected space will be permitted only after receiving explicit instructions; continue to follow the Home Front Command's guidelines."

Alerts were activated a short time ago in several areas across Israel following the detection of missiles launched from Iran toward their region.

Moreover, one Israeli woman has been killed, and “some 40 people” have been injured by an Iranian barrage of missiles in Israel.