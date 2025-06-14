/Israel-Iran war: Fire, heavy smoke erupts from Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport after Israeli strike | VIDEO

Amid the escalating tensions and military operations in Iran and Israel, blasts were reported at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport early Saturday (Jun 14). Fire and heavy smoke billowed from the airport, reported AFP.

According to Fars News Agency, two projectiles struck the airport. The explosion comes as Israel and Iran exchange missile attacks for the second night.

The local ISNA news agency shares a video showing columns of heavy smoke rising from the area of the airport in western Tehran, while Mehr news agency reports a “blast” there.

The Fars news agency says two projectiles hit the area around the airport.

According to Iranian media reports, several loud explosions were also heard in eastern Tehran’s Hakimieh and Tehranpars neighbourhoods.

Israel on early Friday hit dozens of locations across Iran, including nuclear sites. The strike killed four senior Iranian officers, including Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Major General Hossein Salami.

Iranian media reported that six nuclear scientists and 78 civilians, including women and children, also lost their lives. Dozens more were injured in the attacks.

Following the deadly strike, Iran called the attack “a declaration of war” and launched more than 100 drones at Israel in retaliation. Most of these were intercepted by Israel’s air defence systems. However, a second wave of missile attacks managed to hit Israeli cities.

Reports suggest around 40 people were taken to hospitals in Israel, with two of them in critical condition.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed the strikes, adding that most of the missiles were intercepted or did not reach their targets.

“There are a limited number of buildings that were hit, some due to shrapnel from interception operations,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Iranians to stand up against what he called an “evil and oppressive regime.”

He described the offensive, named Operation Rising Lion, as “one of the greatest military operations in history.”