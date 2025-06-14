/'ENTER PROTECTED SPACES': Millions of Israelis run for shelter as Iran continues to launch barrage of missiles

As Iran intensifies its attack on Iran with a barrage of missiles, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are operating to intercept the threat, asking people to enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert.

Millions of Israelis keep running for shelter as Iran keeps shooting more missiles at Israel.

"The IDF has identified that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory a short time ago.

Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat," the IDF said in a post on X.

"...Millions of Israelis keep running to the shelter as Iran keeps shooting more ballistic missiles at Israel," the defence forces added.

The IDF advised people, "You must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain there until a new announcement is made. Exiting the protected space will be permitted only after receiving explicit instructions; continue to follow the Home Front Command's guidelines."

Alerts were activated a short time ago in several areas across Israel following the detection of missiles launched from Iran toward their region.

The IDF stressed that the defence is not "hermetic" and hence, it is necessary to continue following the instructions of the Home Front Command.

"At this time, the Air Force is operating to intercept and strike wherever necessary to neutralize the threat," it stated.

One Israeli woman has been killed and “some 40 people” injured by Iranian strikes in Israel, Israel’s ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said.

“We faced three salvos of ballistic missiles fired from Iran today, about 150 in total,” Leiter told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“We expect that the Iranians, who have a considerable volume of ballistic missiles, somewhere in the neighborhood of 2,000, will continue to fire them,” he said, accusing Iran of targeting Israeli civilians.